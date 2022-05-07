Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 478,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,733 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

