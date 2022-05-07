Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

CLH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. 470,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

