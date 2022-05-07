Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.
CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.
CLH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. 470,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
