City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,269. The company has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.