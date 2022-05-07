Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

