Citigroup Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $279.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.86.

ALB traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

