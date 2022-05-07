Citigroup Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $24.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 6,837,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

