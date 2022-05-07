Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

