Christie Group (LON:CTG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

