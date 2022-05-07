China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Trading Down 3.2%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 17,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 17,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 538.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,578 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of China Index worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

