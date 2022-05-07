Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00213582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00483037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039392 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,663.75 or 1.97074809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars.

