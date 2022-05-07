Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

CHGG stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $130,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

