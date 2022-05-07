Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

CNTY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. The company has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.80. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

