CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.
CDW stock opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
