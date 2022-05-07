CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.