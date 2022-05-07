CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
NYSE CTT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.40. 268,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,205. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
