CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.40. 268,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,205. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

