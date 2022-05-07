Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

CADNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Cascades alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.