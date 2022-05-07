Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$185.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$199.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.00.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$153.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$163.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.6999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

