CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $48.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $193.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.