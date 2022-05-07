CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.22 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will report sales of $48.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $193.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.