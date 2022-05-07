Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

TSE CPX opened at C$44.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.30. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$45.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

