Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.28.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

