Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.28.

CPXWF opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

