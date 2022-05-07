Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

