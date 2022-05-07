Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

CGEMY opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

