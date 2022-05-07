Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

