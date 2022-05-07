Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $499,080.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CALX opened at $38.01 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Calix by 128.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.