California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $375,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,214,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,115,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.