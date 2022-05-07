California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 66,098 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 66,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $352,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after purchasing an additional 517,157 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $75.52. 3,904,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

