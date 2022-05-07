California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,819 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Sempra worth $230,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.90. 1,645,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

