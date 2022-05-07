California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of Fiserv worth $416,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 461,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 949.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 107,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,582 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 3,347,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.