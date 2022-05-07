California Public Employees Retirement System Has $391.46 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116,793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $391,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 57,589 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.