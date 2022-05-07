California Public Employees Retirement System Has $236.87 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334,116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $236,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $130.56. 1,851,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

