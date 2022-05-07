California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $427,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 27,035,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

