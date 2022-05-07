Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $1,800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CABO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

Shares of CABO traded up $36.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,127.19. 213,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,084.53 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,581.51.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cable One by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

