Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29 to $2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.539 billion to $2.587 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 1,103,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,814. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. Bruker has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bruker by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

