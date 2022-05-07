Brokerages Set Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) PT at $16.40

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 953.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 575,849 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 367.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 164,735 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 76,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,020. Youdao has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $741.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

