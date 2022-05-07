Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $77.50

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,625. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.