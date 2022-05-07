Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price at $444.64

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $444.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.8% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $11,463,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,180.3% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 46,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $26.55 on Monday, reaching $317.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,508. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

