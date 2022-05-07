Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $33.00

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

GIII traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. 524,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,774. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 534.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

