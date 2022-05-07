Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,053. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

