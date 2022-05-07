Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $8.21

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

