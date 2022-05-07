Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.41 million to $21.54 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $92.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.75 million to $94.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.56 million to $150.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 161,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,075,654.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 93,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.