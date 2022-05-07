Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Billion

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) will post $9.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.51 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.35 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.34 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.