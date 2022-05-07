Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will post $9.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.51 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.35 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.34 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $59,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

