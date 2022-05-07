Brokerages Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE:BEP remained flat at $$35.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,528. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

