Brokerages Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will report sales of $46.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.66 million and the highest is $47.19 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 784,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,577.

Shares of NYSE USER traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 743,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.