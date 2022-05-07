Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UAA traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,066,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,724. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

