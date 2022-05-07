Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $134.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $136.20 million. International Money Express posted sales of $116.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $541.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $622.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $5,691,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at $2,193,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.30. 278,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,424. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

