Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,709,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,771. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

