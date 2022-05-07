BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.75. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BRF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRF by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BRF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

