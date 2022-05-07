BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.75. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
