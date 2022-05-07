BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 450 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.12) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.93) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

