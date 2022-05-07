Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $503,596.90

Bottos (BTO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $503,596.90 and approximately $29,690.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

