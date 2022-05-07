Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$38.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.23. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$42.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.50%.

Boralex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.